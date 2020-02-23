Raf Simons is joining Prada as a co-creative director of the brand, according to Complex.

Sean Zanni / Getty Images

Starting on April 2nd, Simons will be joining Miuccia Prada and sharing "equal responsibilities for creative input and decision-making," as explained by an announcement on Prada's website.

The post continues saying that move is born from a "deep respect" and that it "opens a new dialogue, between designers widely acknowledged as two of the most important and influential of today. Conceptually, it is also a new approach to the very definition of creative direction for a fashion brand - a strong challenge to the idea of singularity of creative authorship, whilst also a bold reinforcement of the importance and power of creativity in a shifting cultural landscape."

The first collection that will be co-designed by Simons and Prada will be shown in September in Milan. It will serve as the brands' spring-summer 2021 line.

"I am committed and excited. This is not a succession. This is a way to boost creativity," Prada told reporters at a press conference during the last day of Milan Fashion Week.

Simons agreed: "There's more strength when two creatives believe in it than when one believes in it. If we both believe in it, we're going to do it."