Raekwon Satisfies A Craving With His Three-Pack "The Appetition"

Wu-Tang clan legend Raekwon is starting the year off right by sharing his first project of 2020. When he first announced that The Appetition would be dropping in January, he told his fans to "eat up," but judging by the number of tracks he's delivered, we're assuming that this is just a snack until we feast on what's to come.

The three-track offering mirrors the length of Redman's recently released 3 Joints that Reggie Noble delivered just six days ago. However, The Chef has a style all his own, and although The Appetition is a brief offering, it packs a punch. This EP shows the evolution of the rap icon and proves why he's been able to continue a successful career with the ebbs and flows of hip hop & R&B eras.

Check out The Appetition from the Staten Island legend and let us know if you're feeling this three-pack by Raekwon.

Tracklist

1. Solid Gold

2. Chef It Up

3. Shells Kitchen