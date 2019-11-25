Though much has been made about several breakout mainstream stars, the rise of the Griselda Records trifecta has been equally impressive. Having built an empire from the ground-up, Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher are set to drop off their Shady Records debut What Would Chine Gun Do? on this coming Friday, November 29th. To date, we've already heard singles "Dr. Bird's" and "Chef Dreds," but much about the album remains enveloped in mystery. Today, Griselda has shared a new teaser for the upcoming project, which reveals some of the guest appearances on deck.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"We did like five joints yesterday, and I didn't even write a word," explains Conway, over a haunting loop. "I just rolled a blunt. By the time I was ready to go lock in, that's the feeling, the type of vibe it provides. We all together in the same studio on the same page making this crazy ass project we bout to drop. We have Daringer, Benny, Westside and me. We all together, let's get it!"

Alongside the teaser comes confirmation that Eminem, 50 Cent, and Raekwon will be appearing on the project; as for Em, it's unclear whether they'll simply include "Bang" in the mix, or whether we'll be receiving something brand new from Slim. Either way, WWCGD is about to set the winter months ablaze. Are you excited for this one?