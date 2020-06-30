R-Mean & Berner Link Up With Dave East For "On God"

It feels like R-Mean has been relatively quiet over the past year with the exception of a few singles. However, he has been grinding. He was on the road for a bit and now, he's plotting on the release of a forthcoming collaborative album with Berner. The pair of set to release their joint effort at the end of July.

Today, we get a taste of what to expect from R-Mean and Berner with their new collaboration, "On God" ft. Dave East. Over a sleek, eerie instrumental, R-Mean, Berner and Dave East pledge loyalty to their day ones with slick flows and their technical prowess on 100. "I ain’t never tell on my clique, never did no goofy wild shit, ride with brothers Imma die with, On God!" R-Mean raps on the hook.

Check out the new single below and keep your eyes peeled for R-Mean and Berner's joint project. Find the song on streaming services here.

Quotable Lyrics

We was smokin' off whites, smokin' all green

The pistol might be dirty but the car clean

She fell in love when she seen them car keys

I don't need no army, pull up, me and R-Mean