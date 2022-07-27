After he was convicted of sex trafficking crimes,R. Kelly's sisters have come to his defense in a new interview with Good Morning Britain. Cassandra, Lisa, and Theresa offered their opinions on the outcome of the trial during the interview, claiming that racism played a significant role in the singer's conviction.



,"African Americans have always been treated unfairly. And so I think that has a lot to do with [R. Kelly's sentence] as well as other factors," said Cassandra. The host, Noel Phillips, pressed her about whether she believes her brother has had sexual relations with underage women. Cassandra called the victims "bitter," before seemingly denying that he has ever engaged in sexual acts with minors.

"I can say he may have been with younger women, but as far as underage girls, no—and I stress underage girls. Who has seen that? I believe a lot of the alleged victims are bitter," she added.

Phillips pushed back against this claim, asking if they would "acknowledge the victims." However, she stated that she wouldn't "acknowledge something I don't have proof of."

"He is not a monster, he is not a pedophile," Lisa Kelly said. "The only victim I've seen that's been stolen from, lied on, is Robert."

She added, "I don't care about what a lot of people [say], I can only go by what I see, what I know, what I've experienced."

GMB later obtained a statement from one of the alleged victims, which Phillips read on air. "R. Kelly's sisters should be supporting us women of color for bravely speaking out. He deserves to spend the rest of his life in jail," the victim said.

