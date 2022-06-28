R. Kelly is facing a life sentence after he was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes. However, there's still a slew of supporters who feel that the embattled singer is innocent. According to New York Post, prosecutors allege that a 39-year-old man named Christopher Gunn has been arrested for threatening prosecutors.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Prosecutors claim Gunn threatened to "storm" the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn during a livestream and listed the three female prosecutors involved in Kelly's case. In the video, he also included a shooting scene from Boyz N The Hood revealing four individuals just into a car with firearms.

In addition to threatening prosecutors, Gunn is also accused of accepting payments for ammunition. Prosecutors claim that on June 1st, he used Cash App to sell 30 rounds of ammunition. Another user also paid Gunn for ammunition, writing, "30 rounds.. Free R kelly."

Gunn was arrested on Saturday and held without bond in a Chicago federal court. He has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. However, he might end up being extradited to Brooklyn.

Gunn is said to have attended at least one day of Kelly's trial last year, though there's no clear evidence that Gunn or Kelly had any communication with each other. Gunn faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Kelly will be sentenced for his conviction on Wednesday, June 29th.

