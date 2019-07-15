R. Kelly is facing some serious charges that will likely put him away for years to come. He's yet to take any sort of accountability for the crimes -- in fact, he's continued to deny the allegations -- but people in his inner circle are going to have to come up with some sort of explanation for his alleged crimes. According to the Blast, R. Kelly's inner team are set to be indicted for enabling the singer's alleged crimes.



People close to the federal investigation on R. Kelly said "more indictments are on the way" in reference to the singer's group of enablers that helped facilitate the alleged sex crimes over the years. His manager, Derrel McDavid and the singer's former employee, Milton Brown have already been included in the indictment with Kells.

Many employees involved in Kelly's alleged crimes were responsible for helping get the victims traveling across America to see the singer. With the pressure on Kelly's inner circle right now, some of his ex-employees helped turn over recent video evidence in the singer's federal indictment. However, Kelly's protection lies among those who aren't willing to cooperate with investigators but those are the ones who are currently being focused on. That being said, it's doubtful that any of them will actually end up holding it down for Kelly. Sources close to Kelly believe they will fold in this situation.