R. Kelly's still behind bars and it doesn't look like he'll be leaving any time soon. According to PageSix, the singer's latest attempt to get out of prison has failed as an appeals court shut down his latest request to be released. The appeals court determined there were no mistakes made in the judge's initial ruling to deny the singer's numerous bail requests. The panel concurred with U.S. District Judge Ann Connelly's decision that Kelly was a flight risk.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"We perceive no clear error in the district court’s determination,” wrote the three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit. “The government has demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that Kelly presents a risk of danger to the community.”

Steven Greenberg, Kelly's lawyer, expressed his disappointment in their decision. He said that he and his client haven't been able to have a meeting in-person for over six months.

"We’re tremendously disappointed,” Greenberg said. “We believe that there’s a double standard applied to R. Kelly, that he absolutely should be released and that there is zero chance that he can have a fair trial if he is not.”

The ruling comes a few weeks after Kelly was attacked inside of prison in Chicago, where he's currently being held, by another inmate. The singer's lawyers said that he expressed his concerns over his safety to prison guards and doctors in the facility weeks before the attack but they were ignored.

