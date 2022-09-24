mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quinn XCII Teams Up With Big Sean On New Single "Common"

Lawrencia Grose
September 24, 2022 09:37
Quinn XCII ft. Big Sean "Common"/Colombia Records

Common
Quinn XCII Feat. Big Sean

The Detroit artists flow about finally finding that perfect someone.


Artists Quinn XCII and Big Sean might belong to different genres, but their exquisite talent and same state of origin allowed them to collaborate in the same space.

Yesterday (September 23), the two Detroit, Michigan natives released "Common." The two-and-a-half-minute record featured soulful piano sounds accompanied by lively horns that force a head nod. Quinn XCII, whose real name is Mikael Temrowski, hit the ground running with his memorable hook, in which he talked about how rare it is to find someone similar to you.

"You, you and me go together so perfectly/And this don’t happen often/We got so much in common," the 30-year-old sang. Big Sean kept the same energy in his sharp and slick verse, rapping, "I just gotta say thank you/Cause life changed everything and it ain't changed you."

When talking about the collab, Quinn stated, "As an artist born and raised in metro Detroit, Big Sean has always been a huge inspiration and working with him has been a dream of mine. When I made ‘Common,’ I immediately knew it was special and that Sean would be the perfect addition. It’s been amazing getting to work with him, shooting the video, and building a relationship."

Stream the record on the platforms below.

Quotable Lyrics

Your mama love me like I'm folk
Like I'm one of her children
I put the faith inside our love
It's like a new religion

