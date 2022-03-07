Questlove took home the award for Best Documentary at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards, Sunday night, for his new project, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). The project details the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and features performances by Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, and many more legendary musicians.



Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Questlove discussed his inspiration for the film with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2021.

"We saw [the film] as a chance to contextualize for people like Gen Z and millennials, who aren't familiar with those acts, but why they all got together and used their voice for activism," he told Fallon. "We really went deep into the narrative of just why it's important and so that's why I feel like it covers everything. Even if you're just there for the music or you see the message of why this concert had to be thrown, it covers all the generations."

Summer of Love premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it took home the Grand Jury Prize. The documentary also took home six awards at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards in November.

Check out a trailer for Summer of Soul below.

