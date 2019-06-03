Quavo recently paid a visit to A Ma Maniere in Atlanta for a brand new episode of "Sneaker Shopping" with Complex's Joe La Puma. During the sneaker shopping experience, Quavo talked about giving back to his high school basketball team, Air Jordan collabs, and his custom Nike KD 11s for the Celebrity All Star Game.

Also in the episode, Quavo touched on his Finish Line "Gold Card" which gives him access to free sneakers for life, and revealed that he has approximately $3 million worth of sneakers in his collection. At the end of his time at A Ma Maniere, he walked out with over $11,000 worth of gear, including the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 "Vanta," Bapesta Low, a trio of Adidas x Raf Simons Ozweegos, and a plethora of new clothes.

Check out the full episode of "Sneaker Shopping" in the video embedded below.