Quando Rondo Takes It The Days Of Juvenile On "1999"

Aron A.
July 29, 2020 20:47
Quando Rondo returns with his latest offering.


Quando Rondo has surely been coming into his own over the past few years. The rapper's QPac arrived earlier this year, marking his breakout moment of sorts. Dropping at the beginning of the year, he hasn't stopped feeding the streets new music. Now, he's back with his latest offering, "1999" to add onto the array of loose singles he's released over the past few months. Blending his rugged delivery and penchant for melodies, Quando Rondo details street politics, jealousy, and hate as a rising rapper in the game who still has ties to the streets. "That Juvenile, that Boosie Boo, that back in 19-9-9/ Shake the block, we up them glizzys/ We 'bout lay 'em all down," Quando raps through a blend of melodies and aggression.

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Never respond to what they sayin'
They in a race, they all be chasin' clout
My youngin' say he tryna get paid
Stay with them Ks to show me what you about

