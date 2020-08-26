Quando Rondo Lines Up The "Shooters & Movers"

Today, Quando Rondo dropped off his brand new album Diary Of A Lost Child, a sixteen-track effort that once again reaffirms the notion that yes, he is one of the best of his rising generation. In keeping with the preferred style, emotion runs high over melancholic production, reflections on the perils of the trapper's lifestyle. In Quando's world, violence can occur in the blink of an eye -- therefore one must be prepared and keep one's circle tight.

On "Shooters & Movers," Quando outlines his nocturnal activities with a passionate delivery. "Hit the corner then blast gotta make sure my mask on," he raps. "Through the night, hit the town with some killers that's dangerous." Though he's not exactly breaking new ground on a lyrical level, Quando Rondo remains a fascinating narrator to follow, his voice alive with pain and world-weariness. Say what you will about hip-hop's newest class of rising stars, but damned if they don't pour their heart and soul into their art. Check out "Shooters & Movers" now, and sound off -- have you heard Diary Of A Lost Child yet?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Hit the corner then blast gotta make sure my mask on

Through the night, hit the town with some killers that's dangerous

