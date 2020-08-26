mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quando Rondo Lines Up The "Shooters & Movers"

Mitch Findlay
August 26, 2020 10:33
576 Views
11
1
2020 Quando Rondo2020 Quando Rondo
2020 Quando Rondo

Shooters & Movers
Quando Rondo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Fresh off the release of his brand new album, Quando Rondo shines on the melodic "Shooters & Movers."


Today, Quando Rondo dropped off his brand new album Diary Of A Lost Child, a sixteen-track effort that once again reaffirms the notion that yes, he is one of the best of his rising generation. In keeping with the preferred style, emotion runs high over melancholic production, reflections on the perils of the trapper's lifestyle. In Quando's world, violence can occur in the blink of an eye -- therefore one must be prepared and keep one's circle tight.

On "Shooters & Movers," Quando outlines his nocturnal activities with a passionate delivery. "Hit the corner then blast gotta make sure my mask on," he raps. "Through the night, hit the town with some killers that's dangerous." Though he's not exactly breaking new ground on a lyrical level, Quando Rondo remains a fascinating narrator to follow, his voice alive with pain and world-weariness. Say what you will about hip-hop's newest class of rising stars, but damned if they don't pour their heart and soul into their art. Check out "Shooters & Movers" now, and sound off -- have you heard Diary Of A Lost Child yet?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Hit the corner then blast gotta make sure my mask on
Through the night, hit the town with some killers that's dangerous

Quando Rondo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  576
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Quando Rondo Diary Of A Lost Child
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Quando Rondo Lines Up The "Shooters & Movers"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject