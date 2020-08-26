Quando Rondo Opens Up On "Diary Of A Lost Child"

An emotional trapper, Quando Rondo has a lot of pain to heal from. He uses the studio as his confessional zone, spilling his deepest and darkest secrets and attempting to feel just the slightest relief with his music.

Previously, the 21-year-old Savannah, Georgia native has given us portions of his life story on his QPac album and mixtape series, including From The Neighborhood To The Stage. In recent weeks, Quando has unloaded several songs from Diary Of A Lost Child, going deeper into his feelings than before. Today, we're finally blessed to hear the entire project.

Quando Rondo's brand new project Diary Of A Lost Child features his latest single "Depression" and a number of other tracks, which see him place his heart on his sleeve, detailing his experiences in the streets, with women, and dealing with fame.

Listen to the new full-length project below and let us know your favorite song in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. All These Problems

2. Shooters & Movers

3. Way Up

4. Pain & Process

5. Don't Pray For Me

6. Pain Inside Of Me

7. Downfall

8. Soldier

9. Materialistic Pain

10. Lullaby

11. Flawless

12. In My Feelings

13. Depression

14. Time For

15. Beneficial Love

16. Felon