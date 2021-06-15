Quando Rondo Airs Out His Feelings On "S2"

Quando Rondo is keeping things in motion with new releases on what feels like a weekly basis. The rapper's reputation took a hit last year following the murder of King Von which his affiliate Lul Tim is accused of committing. Still, Rondo hasn't taken a step back or slowed down his scheduled releases.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest offering, "S2." On his new single, Quando Rondo takes an honest look at the relationships in his life and the loyalty of those around him, whether his girlfriend or his circle of friends. Switching between pain-induced melodies and sharp flows, the rapper takes on the soulful trap production with vulnerability and resilience.

Peep the latest offering from Quando Rondo below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music.

Quotable Lyrics

This shit I'm spittin' way too gangsta, they still don't understand

Financially, shawty, I'm straight, but still not meant to last

I live the Soulja life mentality, men on my head, I know they after me

