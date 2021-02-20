Quail P & Dee Watkins Take A Lowkey And Melodic Approach On "Charlamagne"

Quail P is a brand new artist in the industry and if you're a fan of Georgia State football, then you probably know who he is as he was a running back for the team. The Florida native opted to leave the team due to COVID-19, and now, he is pursuing his dream of becoming an artist. The artist actually grew up with another Florida rapper, Dee Watkins, who helped Quail P with his latest single, "Charlamagne."

With this brand new track, Quail P can be heard delivering some dope melodies, all while floating over a lowkey trap beat that contains some nice guitar loops in the background. The artist sings about relationships and his come-up, all while Dee Watkins comes in with another melodic verse that matches Quail P's energy.

Quail P has an EP dropping next month, and with this effort in mind, it certainly has potential.

Quotable Lyrics:

Never had plans to cuff her

I was always stuck on my duffle bag

Momma ain't raise no busta

If he up on me I'll buss him back