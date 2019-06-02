A few days ago, we reported on a tragic shooting which occurred in Virginia Beach. A gunman opened fire on nearly a dozen people and took their lives on Friday Afternoon at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The unidentified suspect was considered to be a long time and current employee of the city who attacked victims at random. No motives with regards to the shooting have been unveiled as of yet, but victims were since identified. Moreover, the shooter was killed at the scene by the police following an enduring struggle where multiple shots were exchanged. The world mourned and offered their condolences, from celebrities to political figures. As such, the Hip Hop community also chimed in with super-producer Pharrell Williams who is originally from Virginia Beach stating: "We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected." And now, rapper Pusha T joined in on the mourning.

According to Hip Hop Wired, the Def Jam artist took to social media to offer his deepest condolences. The Daytona rapper posted a photo which read "Play for Virginia Beach" and tweeted the following: "Sending my prayers and love to the city of Virginia Beach, condolences to all of the families who lost loved ones…I’m so sorry." To note, Pusha was raised in the area thus the shooting certainly hit home.

[Via]