Pusha T Brought Out 50 Cent's Bully On Pharrell-Assisted "Raid"

Pusha T came in with an album of the year contender a little less than two weeks ago, earning him his first #1 solo album on the Billboard 200. The massive feat came after 20 years in the game, producing classics alongside his brother as the Clipse and a solo artist.

Years before the Clipse formally announced that they were going to be pulling the plug on any forthcoming group efforts, Push already getting started with his solo efforts. Fear Of God largely circulated through the mixtape cycle, consisting of both freestyles and original tracks, some of them later reused for Fear Of God II.

"Raid" ft. Pharrell and 50 Cent are among those joints. Pharrell's soulful vocal chops matches the tone of the colorful production. Meanwhile, Pusha T's signature style fo coke raps remain vivid, pairing well with 50 Cent's bully.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m the definition of shooter, gun of choice, the Ruger

You’ll take my word for it or make me do it to ya

I’m a magnet to murder, when I’m in the mood

Get convicted through the forensics when you walk in my shoes

I’m bad news, you n***as know the verdict, I’m filthy

Drop Phantom is milky, white on white

