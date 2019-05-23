French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand are currently locked into a three-year agreement which has the two entities teaming up for various sportswear and lifestyle products. Considering it's Jumpman we're talking about here, it's absolutely no surprise that the two brands would collaborate on some fresh Jordans. So far, there has been a Jordan 1 and a Jordan 5 with an Air Jordan 6 on the way. Earlier in the week, we posted about the first look at this upcoming collaboration and now, we have even more photos thanks to @hanzuying.

As you can tell from the photos, the upper consists of black and grey suede, while red accents make their way around the shoe. On the back heel, the Paris Saint-Germain logo is visible, while a Jumpman insignia is smack-dab in the middle. It's a pretty interesting look and certainly matches the aesthetic of the Jordan 1 and 5 that has come from this partnership.

There is no set release date for the shoe just yet but according to the above post, it appears as though this sneaker will be released sometime in July. Stay tuned for any updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you.