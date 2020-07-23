A protest was held outside of the Wyomissing Police station in Pennsylvania, Wednesday, following the arrest of Stanley Gracius. Gracius was tased and hog-tied while attempting to purchase a bicycle from a Walmart.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

"I didn’t do nothing wrong. Why are you arresting me?" Gracius can be heard saying in a viral video from the incident. "I paid. Everybody saw that, right? I have a receipt. So why are the cops doing this to me? What did I do wrong? Somebody, please tell me what I did wrong.”

A Walmart store manager called the police, alleging that Gracius was riding the bike in the store prior to purchasing it and shouting profanities.

"The defendant was detained by the Wyomissing Police and at all times during the encounter, the Wyomissing Police showed restraint, acted professionally and did a good job deescalating the situation with the defendant, Stanley Gracius," the district attorney's office wrote afterward. "Mr. Gracius did not in any manner abide by the requests of not only the store manager of Walmart, but also the requests of the officers themselves.”

Police claim Gracius wrestled for an officer's taser at one point during the arrest, prompting their response.

Gracius is being charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

