Proteje Releases New Project "In Search Of Lost Time" Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Popcaan

Aron A.
August 31, 2020 21:04
60 Views
In Search Of Lost Time
Protoje

Protoje releases his latest album "In Search Of Time."


Protoje has been uplifting spirits as he leads the reggae revival movement from Jamaica and beyond. The singer returned with his fifth studio album this week titled, In Search Of Time that he's been gearing up for over the past few weeks. The project includes 10 tracks in total with appearances from Wiz Khalifa, who features on the single, "A Vibe," and Popcaan, who joins forces with Protoje on "Like Royalty." Along with those two, Protoje enlists Koffee and Lila Ike for the tracklist as well.

"It feels really encouraging putting out my fifth album," Protoje said about his new album in a statement. "Time has flown by so quickly to get to this point. To have my daughter on the cover is very symbolic. It is actually a game she always plays with me when she wants me to chase her. In reality, I feel I am two to three steps behind in my personal life a lot of the time, so that is a representation of In Search Of Lost Time. I hope sharing that moment with her on the cover is something she will appreciate as years go by."

