Young M.A. represents Brooklyn, New York, and follows the time-honored tradition of rappers from Brooklyn being pretty damn good at rapping.

While she’s primarily known for her 2016 track “Ooouuu”, a slick banger that shares a grandfather with Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Nigga” and has inspired a litany of remixes, Young M.A. has also released a two mixtapes, M.A. The Mixtape and Sleep Walkin’, as well as an EP, Herstory.

As an outspoken lesbian, Young M.A. also represents a group that doesn’t have much presence in rap, just be careful that she doesn’t steal your girl from you at the show.