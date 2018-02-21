Coming straight out of Atlanta, YFN Lucci is dropping heat with his unique brand of sing-song rap. Lucci started rapping at the age of 16, encouraged by fellow Atlanta rapper Johnny Cinco to take his grind seriously. For his troubles, Lucci signed a deal with Think It’s A Game Entertainment and released his first mixtape Wish Me Well.

While YFN Lucci is singing on all his tracks, the bars are still sharp. Tracks such as “Wonder Why” and “Key to the Streets” are testaments to an artist that’s only just getting started in his rap game takeover.