What do you get when you cross trippy melodies, heartfelt delivery, and a Louis Vuitton brown leather Hannibal Lecter mask? You’d get Trippie Redd, a rising star straight out of Canton, Ohio.

After moving to Atlanta to pursue music following the accidental death of his friend, Trippie linked up with Lil Wop, who soon helped him record his first three mixtapes. After signing to Elliot Grainge Entertainment, Trippie released his breakout tape A Love Letter to You, which contained notable songs such as “Love Scars” and “Poles1469”.

If you’re looking for an artist that can get you hype one minute and serenade you the next, all over beats from some of the best producers in the game, you could definitely do worse than Trippie Redd.

Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images