Slim (of 112)

R&B recording artist Slim is mostly known as the lead vocals in boy band 112. But in 2005, he decided to carve his own path in the music industry and go solo. In 2008 he released single “So Fly” featuring Yung Joc, which helped boost his solo career with the song reaching number 49 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2008, he released his debut album “Love’s Crazy” and collaborated with artists like Fabolous and Big Boy. Slim has recently released more work on a mixtape called “Cruisin’ Da City Vol. 1 Presented by DJ Lyte and DJ Lucky Calhoun,” which was received well by listeners. He’s currently working on a new studio album, with other projects in the works.