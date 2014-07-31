Back to Artists

RETRO

Real Name
Andre Starkey
Alias Name
Retro Tha Kid
Date of Birth
Nov. 5, 1991 - Age 32
Hometown
Detroit/Atlanta
Label
indie
After moving to Atlanta from Detroit with his family at age 12, RETRO found a whole new host of melodies to fall in love with, from the work of Jermaine Dupri to the then-recently released OutKast LP, SpeakerBoxx/The Love Below. He found inspiration in a whole new sound. “I love Atlanta hip-hop to a certain extent,” he says, pausing. “I’d be lying if I said Atlanta didn’t help me become who I am.” The ability to flip between a Midwestern flair and the flashiness of Atlanta’s rap scene makes RETRO’s lane unparalleled, but beyond the music he has countless other goals that he and his Rocket Team, a crew of 15-plus, plan on executing. His forthcoming mixtape, The Six, is due later this summer.

