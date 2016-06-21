The Turtle of real life, OB O’Brien is on his way to becoming one of hip-hop’s all time greatest sidekicks. The coolest thing to ever come out of Hamilton, Ontario, the rapper/comedian born Matthew O’Brien brought a whole new type of swag to OVO when he was introduced to the world in Drake’s “HYFR” video, easily stealing the show from the likes of DJ Khaled and the always respeckful Birdman. Quickly becoming the star of the OVO entourage, OB O’Brien ascended to the stature of a social media king, hyping up his own rap career in the process. We’d bet cash that there isn’t anybody that could have provided Aubrey with better adlibs than OB on “6 God.” Since his global introduction, O’Brien has released just four songs of his own (two of which feature Drake), however, we have hope that the ginger king of Internet comedy will strike back with more juicy content to wring out with our ears and eyes in the months to come.