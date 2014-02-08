Nacho Picasso is an emerging emcee born in San Francisco, California and raised in Seattle, Washington. He's closely affiliated with production duo Blue Sky Black Death (Kingston and Young God), who are based in Seattle as well. Since getting his start with his god brother Jarv Dee as the Bad Ass Yellow Boys, he's released nine original projects, the majority of which were produced by BSBD and his cousin Raised By Wolves: Blunt Raps, For The Glory (which was praised by Pitchfork), Lord Of The Fly, Radio Edits (a compilation), Exalted, BLACK NARCISSUS, High & Mighty, Vampsterdam (with Avatar Darko) and, most recently, Trances With Wolves: The Prixtape, all of which come highly recommended. Since stepping foot in rap game, the heavily-tatted Moor Gang front man has collaborated with Jarell Perry, Th3rdz, Chief, Mac Shine, Deniro Farrar, Steezie Nasa, Eric G., Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire, Sax G, Sam Lachow, Ayelogics, Eric G, Thaddeus David and more. Stay tuned for the further adventures of the Black Narcissus.