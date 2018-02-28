Growing up in Atlanta’s 9th Ward - an area where gang violence is not only common, but expected - it takes a lot of focus to bring yourself up out of the struggle. Making it as a musician is difficult in even the best of circumstances, so you better work hard if you want to make good for yourself. Loso Loaded knows this: he’s been focused on rapping since he was in the ninth grade, and his hard work is starting to pay off.

Having already established himself by working with some of Atlanta’s standout rappers like 21 Savage, SahBabii, and Lil Yachty, as well as dropping some full-length projects, Loso Loaded is marking himself as one to watch.

Photo Credit: James Goulden Photography/Getty Images for SXSW