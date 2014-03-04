As you wind through a maze of alleyways, darkness falls and the sky glows a toxic orange...

For those unfamiliar, L'Orange is an emerging producer, poet, musician, manipulator and old soul out of North Carolina who dabbles in instrumental music, hip-hop and jazz.

Throughout his career, L'Orange has collaborated with emcees, vocalists, instrumentalists, spoken word artists, filmmakers and visual artists of different media, including but not limited to Stik Figa, Rapsody, Open Mike Eagle, MindsOne, Has-Lo, 7evenThirty, yU, DJ Iron, Castle, Cara Littley, Sarah Mattmiller, Melissa Madison Fuller, Hassaan Mackey, Kelsey Lu, Angelina Castillo, Erica Lane, Mr. Lif, John Robinson, Craig Shields, Jamie Williams and more.

The last we heard of L'Orange was his March 2014 single "Need You", which features Blu and will be included on his upcoming project The Orchid Days, slated to drop on April 8th, 2014. Stay tuned for updates, and visit lorangeproductions.com for further details.