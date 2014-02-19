For those unfamiliar, KR is an emerging emcee and songwriter from Los Angeles, California and the founder of the i$0Lyf3 movement, perhaps best known for his 2013 single / visual "Poetic Death 2". His goal in this game is to bring hope to all the people out there with no voice.

Throughout his young career, he's collaborated with the likes of Natural Disaster, Kid Sound, No Sleep and more.The last we heard of him was the January 2014 single "Off The Record", a smooth cut soundtracked by Windsor, Ontario producer Nico Fazio.

KR will be embarking on an eight-city tour across the country with Chicagoan emcee Alex Wiley in late February, 2014. Stay tuned for updates on hiscareer, ya'll - the young lord's just getting started in this rap game (and drop the comparisons to Kendrick Lamar).