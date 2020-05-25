After beginning his career on the internet as the popular YouTube character Filthy Frank, George Miller eventually abandoned the crass persona and officially began making music under the name Joji. His career has blossomed since then as he was signed to 88rising and has carved out his own lane in the lo-fi r&b space.

In 2017, Joji released his first official project with the "In Tongues" EP and followed that up in 2018 with his debut album "Ballads 1." His debut received a ton of positive reviews and eventually hit number 1 on the Billboard top hip-hop and r&b charts. This success was thanks to lead singles like "Slow Dancing In The Dark" which became cult sensations.

Now, Joji is teasing the release of his next project called "Nectar" and fans are excited as ever to listen to it.