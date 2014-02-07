J. Holiday is a singer, songwriter and actor in the realm of R&B music inspired by such artists as Tupac Shakur, Jodeci and Boyz II Men. Since stepping foot in the game in '06, the Washington, D.C. native has released three studio albums, and four mixtapes, having collaborated with the likes of Fat Joe, 2win, Black Cobain, Roscoe Dash, Pastor Troy, Dolla, Lloyd, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Mack 10, 2 Pistols, Lil Wayne, MIMS, Chamillionaire, Plies, Keyshia Cole, Young Lace, Young Bruh, The Game, Dear Jayne, the Outlawz, Dee Boi and many more. Most recently, he released a new studio album titled Guilty Conscience (January 2014), his first in five years (it was preceded by the November 2013 single "Incredible"). Stay tuned for updates on his career, folks - disgruntled with the state of contemporary R&B, he's set out to prove that it's much more than dance music.