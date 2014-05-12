Jetpack Jones, AKA Smartin Flowrence, AKA The Chillest Rapper Alive, is an emerging emcee from Lakewood, California. In a rap game rife with superficiality, substance abuse and greed, he's bringing something much more positive and laid back to the table. He leads the Jetpack Movement, a "collective of individuals all striving to be the best version of themselves possible, not a second rate version of someone else." They embrace individuality and positivity and eschew society's labels.

Jetpack's name has been circulating on the Internet for some time now, and his fan base only continues to grow as he networks with promising young artists across the country and overseas. His music is brought to life by impressive art direction on the regular, and while he does embrace some contemporary rap music, he's more so a traditionalist, inspired by hip-hop of the golden era.

Simply put, the Jetpack Movement is about being the pilot of your own destiny - if you feel you aren't, we recommend giving his catalogue a spin.