Isaiah Toothtaker is an emerging emcee from Tucson, Arizona. He is the former head of defunct indie hip-hop collective Machina Muerte, and is affiliated with independent labels Mishka and Anticon. He also owns and operates the Staring Without Caring tattoo shop in Tucson.

Since stepping foot in the game in 2008, he's released multiple projects and collaborated with the likes of DJ Signify, Mr. Dibbs, Blockhead, Harry Fraud, Rapewolf, Gunplay, Western Tink, ShowYouSuck, Antwon, MURS, Ryan Hemsworth, Demon Queen, Mestizo, Cadalack Ron, Briefcase, Astronautalis, Sole And The Skyrider Band, Awkword, Sixtoo, Max B and more.

The last we heard of him was ИOTHING, a collaborative project with LA producer Jacob Safari, formerly a drummer for San Diego surf rock group Wavves. (All the instrumentals were crafted using unlicensed Nine Inch Nails samples.) Stay tuned for updates, and hit up isaiahtoothtaker.com for more details.