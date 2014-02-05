Euro League (not to be confused with Young Money artist €uro) is an emerging emcee/producer from The Bronx, New York City. The past year of his life (2013) was critical, opening his eyes to the occurrences around him (both positive and negative) and causing him to become more focused than ever before. He's not exactly aiming for the throne, though - he's simply looking to carve his own lane, inspire others and get paid doing what he loves. Euro is perhaps best known for his 2010 single/visual "No Other Option" (from The Rough Draft Mixtape), which was produced by none other than Boi-1da himself. Most recently, he released "Magazine Vs Magazine", the first single from his upcoming project Euro Trip: Continuum, which is slated to drop in 2014. Previously, he'd released a collaborative track with Denzil Porter titled "Social Network", which will presumably end up on Euro Trip: Continuum as well. Stay tuned for updates on his career.