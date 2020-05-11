Photo Credit via @drakeotheruler Instagram

A South Central Los Angeles native, Drakeo The Ruler has served as a unique voice of the streets coming out of the West Coast. Prior to his big break in 2015 with the song "Mr. Get Dough," which received a remix from DJ Mustard, his music was rooted in trap before bringing West Coast influences into the mix. With tales reflecting the streets of Los Angeles, his distinctive flow and animated yet intricate wordplay have made him one of the most praised rappers out of L.A. in recent years. He's gone onto work closely with the likes of 03 Greedo, Shoreline Mafia, and more.

Though the music is what brought him to the forefront, Drakeo's career is currently being derailed by the justice system. The rapper was arrested in March 2018 on murder charges for a shooting in Carson, CA that left one person dead and two people injured. Additionally, members of his collective The Stinc Team, Drakeo's brother Ralfy The Plug and Kellz, were also charged in the incident. Though Drakeo was later acquitted of the trial, he's, once again, facing a life sentence after the D.A. refiled charges against him claiming that his lyrics are proof that he's in a gang.