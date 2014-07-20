Artist Bio

For those unfamiliar, Cory Jreamz, AKA The Black Marlon Brando, is an emerging poet, emcee, director and screenwriter hailing from the southern rap mecca that is Houston, Texas. That being said, he's of a considerably different sensibility than the forefathers who defined that scene, influenced by the disparate likes of Brian Eno, Ernest Hemingway, David Lynch, Tim Hecker, Maya Angelou, Jonathan Ive, Marina Abramovic, Woody Allen, Chief Keef, Crystal Castles, Edgar Allan Poe and Nas.

The last we heard of Jreamz was his December 2013 EP Invictus, which included the standout single / visual "Nina". He's currently working on a new project titled BERLIN, which has no official release date as of yet. Stay tuned, and hit up coryjreamz.com for further details.