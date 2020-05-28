City Girls are the hottest girl group on the scene as far as rap is concerned. It's been years since the industry has welcomed a power-duo of two female rappers with open arms but Yung Miami (Caresha Romeka Brownlee) and JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson) changed that when they broke out via Quality Control Music.

Uncensored, unapologetic, and provocative, the City Girls aren't trying to win anybody over with their manners. The duo is brash and share a commitment to their hood roots, putting on for Miami at all times.

While they began buzzing before the release of Girl Code, people really started to take notice of them when they were featured on the chart-topping Drake record "In My Feelings."

They have managed to hold each other down despite all of the obstacles in their way, which included a year-long stint in prison for JT for credit card fraud. Shortly after she came home, she released a new freestyle before her partner Yung Miami announced her pregnancy.

The City Girls are raw, confident, and have as much swagger as anybody else in the game. They're one of the most fun acts in hip-hop and they're here to stay.