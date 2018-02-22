Blac Youngsta is a South Memphis rapper who follows in the great Memphis tradition of getting everybody bouncing. Not surprising, considering that before he started rapping, his job was throwing block parties. But after the release of his 2015 single, “Heavy”, he started to gain clout for his raps more than his parties. He’s kept it poppin’ since. His single, “Booty”, a barebones twerk anthem made up of a drum kit and 2 vocal samples, has become his biggest hit to date. He also gets in poppin’ in the literal sense too, as he and two of his companions were arrested and charged for firing over 100 bullets at Young Dolph’s SUV. However, Youngsta has been released on bond, and is dropping his debut album in early 2018.