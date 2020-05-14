While he may be riding solo now, Ameer Vann is best known as a former member of hip hop boyband, Brockhampton. Although he went to high school with fellow future members Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, and Joba, the boys met the rest of the group through a Kanye West fan forum in 2010, originally releasing music under the name AliveSinceForever. As of 2015, the collective was known as Brockhampton. They went on to release their mixtape, All American Trash, in 2016, followed by the Saturation trilogy in 2017, with Ameer appearing on the cover of all three albums.

In 2018, Ameer was kicked out of the group due to a string of sexual abuse allegations, which he denied. He took nearly a year-and-a-half hiatus before releasing his first solo commercial EP, Emmanuel, in 2019. Back in 2013, he also released a solo self-titled EP prior to Brockhampton's official formation.