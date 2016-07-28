AlunaGeorge controls their own destiny. The rising synthpop duo comprised of singer/songwriter Aluna Francis and producer/instrumentalist George Reid have only released one proper studio album to date (2013's critically acclaimed Body Music), but it's been enough to catapult the band to the spotlight and pop charts. Their 2015 collaboration with French prime minister DJ Snake entitled "You Know You Like It" was the band's first track to crack the US Billboard 100, but we predict they'll be getting comfortable in that environment. Their newest release, the anti-rape-culture anthem "Mean What I Mean," features mean verses from Chi-town's Dreezy and NYC's Leikeli47 - - not to mention killer vocals from the queen Aluna. Stay tuned for I Remember.