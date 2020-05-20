42 Dugg is one of the new voices of Detroit, deciding to change his life after a series of legal difficulties. Early in his life, he was locked up in prison for six years, being charged with carjacking. While behind bars, he decided to give rapping a try. He was in solitary confinement when he began spitting bars, laying down the groundwork for him to become a star upon his release.

It didn't take long for 42 Dugg to turn heads after becoming a free man. His distinctive voice makes him an artist that's easy to get behind but his work ethic and innovative approach to rap keeps the fans coming back.

In early 2019, he signed a joint deal with Yo Gotti's CMG and Lil Baby's 4PF, marking himself as one of the most exciting rising stars in the game.

Familiar with the prospect of death and prison, 42 Dugg channels his pain into his music. He has one of the most emotive deliveries out there, which is partly the reason why he has shined so brightly in his solo tracks and on collaborations with Lil Baby, like "Grace."

He has earned co-signs from Tyler, The Creator, Jay-Z, and others in his short career.