Price Links With Wyclef Jean & Bas On "Selfish" Single

He decided to double things up on Friday (March 12) by releasing two new singles, and Price did not disappoint. Last year, Price dropped his Boi-1da-produced debut solo album CLRD., and this year, it's reported that he's slated to release his follow-up, F.O.E.S. From the sounds of his newly released tracks, Price is honing in those already impressive skills and isn't worried about the rumors of a sophomore slump.

On "Selfish," Price is joined by Dreamville powerhouse Bas and music legend Wyclef Jean. “'Selfish' is a song that was made to inspire people to take time out for themselves, better themselves while doing it, and love themselves in the process,” he said of the song. “We’re often looked at as selfish for doing these things for ourselves, so I wanted to shed light and present people with a different way of looking at it.” Stream "Selfish" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Tired of being low, so now I'm climbing

Tired of feeling lost, exhausted I am

Burdened by the weight of my objective

Body following my mind directives

Carriage dangle tracking my incentives

Fuck the game and use the contraceptives

