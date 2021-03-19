It appears that President Joe Biden may be slipping up in the public's eye. This week, multiple White House staffers were reportedly fired or demoted for being marijuana users. This time, however, the stumble was literal, as Biden was caught tripping several times while walking briskly up the steps of an Air Force One in a new video.

Biden, with his hand on the railing, tripped twice before taking a third and final, seemingly, hard tumble as he went up the steps of the aircraft, which was ready for takeoff at Joint Base Andrews.

Once he was able to get back on his feet, the 78-year-old dusted his knee off and in his final attempt made it to the top of the steps, seemingly without a scratch, although it's unclear from afar. After a subtle salute, Biden headed inside the craft and set off to Georgia.

While the tumble did appear serious, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield let everyone know Biden was perfectly fine on Twitter.

“I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him,” she tweeted.

The flight the POTUS boarded is set to take him and Vice President Kamala Harris to Atlanta to meet with the Asian community, in light of the tragic mass shooting that took place at spas and massage parlors leaving eight people, including six Asian women, dead.

View the video of Biden's misstep below.