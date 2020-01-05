Prada and Adidas will expand upon their partnership in 2020, following in the footsteps of the limited edition Prada x Adidas Superstar bag bundle that launched in December. The iconic Adidas Superstar will once again be featured as part of the latest Prada drop, but this time around they won't be accompanied by the expensive Prada bowling bag.

According to sneaker source @Py_Leaks, the upcoming Prada x Adidas superstar collection will be available in March in the following styles: "CWhite/CBlack/CWhite," "CBlack/CBlack/Clack," and "SilvMt/SilvMt/SilvMt." As noted by @Py_Leak, each of the three sneakers will reportedly retail for $450.

The trio of Prada x Adidas Superstars have not yet surfaced but we expect early images to be revealed sooner than later. Stay tuned for more details and click here to preview the upcoming James Bond 007 x Adidas UltraBoost collab.