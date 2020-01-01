Adidas took advantage of several different pop culture phenomenons in 2019, which results in collaborations with Marvel and Star Wars, as well as Dragon Ball Z, Pokemon and Toy Story. The Three Stripes will look to keep the ball rolling in the new year, and that will reportedly include a James Bond-inspired Adidas UltraBoost in honor of the upcoming 007 film, "No Time to Die."

Take an early look at the 007 UltraBoost in the IG post embedded below.

As a nod to James Bond's sleek style, the Adidas UltraBoost collab features a blacked out construction, highlighted by "007" branding on the heel and a gun barrel logo on the tongue referencing the intro to each Bond film.

Adidas has not yet announced release details for this collab but one would assume the kicks will be available sometime around April 8, when "No Time To Die" hits theaters in the U.S.