Pouya & Juicy J Link Up For "Six Speed"

Miami rapper Pouya recently released his quick-rhyming single "Six Speed," a track that features additional vocals by Juicy J. They pair also dropped off the simplistic visual that features the two rappers performing for the camera inside of an empty hallway and what looks to be a waiting room. Lyrically, the pair spend their time on the track talking mostly about cars, sex, and women—topics that aren't uncommon for either rapper.

It's been three years since Pouya released his debut studio album Underground Underdog, but that doesn't mean the rapper hasn't kept himself busy. Since then, he's dropped three mixtapes—Drop Out of School with Fat Nick, Five Five, and Pouya & Boobie Lootaveli: Greatest Hits, Vol. 3 with Boobie Lootaveli. According to Genius, "Six Speed" will be featured on Pouya's forthcoming album P3* that's rumored to drop this month. Check out "Six Speed" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Triple digits in the six speed

Think I fell in love when that b*tch hit me

I might f*ck around and bust her down and buy a Bentley