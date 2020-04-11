Pouya & Boobie Lootaveli's "Muddy Waters" Is A Florida-Centric Banger

Pouya and Boobie Lootaveli have unique sounds that complement one another quite nicely. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that the two Miami MC's are frequent collaborators who wear their Southern influences on their sleeve. Well, the duo is back with yet another track that is as unmistakeably Florida as the Daytona 500.

The song used heavy 808s with both Pouya and Lootaveli offering up some uptempo flows. There are plenty of references to gators and Floridian swamps, as well as the typical bars about women, getting money, and doing a whole lot of drugs. The two trade verses throughout the song and it makes for a quick and simple banger with a ton of chemistry to go around.

Quotable Lyrics:

Miami, Florida, nothing but 'gators in that (Water)

Don't even bother, get to the paper, they got nothing to (Offer)

Life is okay, I just wish I was (Taller)

But I'm okay, still gonna put my dick in your (Daughter)