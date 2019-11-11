For the fifth nonconsecutive week, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding album has topped the Billboard 200 chart, earning Posty the distinction of the only album to do so in over a year according to Billboard.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

With 78,000 equivalent album units, Hollywood's Bleeding slides back up from No. 2 to No. 1 after being replaced for a week by Kanye West's Jesus Is King. The last album to spend at least five weeks on the chart was Drake's Scorpion. In his case, that reign was consecutive. Throughout its run, Posty's third studio album has been interrupted from the No. 1 spot from outings such as DaBaby's KIRK and the aforementioned Jesus Is King, which swaps places to sit at No. 2 this week with 72,000 units. NBA Youngboy's AI Youngboy 2 closes out the top three with 62,00 units this week.

While matching Drake's record, Post Malone also broke his own record as his sophomore Beerbongs & Bentleys outing most recently logged a 77th week in the top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, tying the streak previously set by his debut Stoney. Both albums surpass the 76 week record previously held by Michael Jackson's Thriller and top other records such as Whitney Houston's self-titled album (64 weeks), Drake's Scorpion (55 weeks), and Anita Baker's Rapture (55 weeks).